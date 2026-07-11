PH youth squad opens AVC U18 boys’ volleyball championship campaign

The Philippine youth volleyball team sets sights on the world stage as it competes in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Boys’ Under-18 Volleyball Championship starting on Sunday in Haikou, China.

The top four in the 16-nation meet advance to the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship.

The Philippines, which has wing spikers Al-Raquib Dais, Gary Ivan Dayrit, Terrence Marticion, Raphael Galapin, Elijah Yeuzef Guzman, John Daniel Dela Cruz and Luigi Molina in the pool, battles Iran in the Pool B opener on Sunday.

Also in the pool are middle blockers Djomari Gamotea, Francis Kyle Cabotage, Maro Angelo Boncay, and Christian Tatlonghari, setters Loui Jeff Gallego, John Howard Guerra, and Vieyl Wyzny Tadeo, and liberos Joem Favila, Clarenz Altoveros, Zeus Jarred Guerzon and Ricardo Membrere.

The Filipinos, coached by Oliver Balse, take on Bahrain on Monday before battling India on Tuesday.

Powerhouse China, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong are in Pool A.

Another Asian heavyweight, Thailand, headlines Pool C, which also features, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Japan plays in Pool D with Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.