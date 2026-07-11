UST, PVA prevail in Shakey’s junior volleyball opener 

University of Santo Tomas flexed its firepower and clobbered Arellano University High School, 25-16, 25-12, for a hot start in the 2026 Shakey’s Juniors National Invitationals on Saturday, July 11, at the Playtime FilOil Arena in San Juan.

Prized setter Andreaj Tan Chun Bing displayed her playmaking brilliance as the Junior Tigresses dispatched the Lady Braves in just 54 minutes.

The reigning Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 Best Setter dished out 11 excellent sets to help UST convert 26 attack points in an impressive debut in the inaugural international-flavored tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Tan Chun Bing also scored three points, all coming from the service line.

Meanwhile, Guam-based Pacific Volleyball Academy outlasted Pusong Azul, 25-23, 17-25, 15-7, to begin its campaign on a winning note.

The guest team charged back from a 5-6 third-set deficit with a closing 10-1 blitz to prevail in the one-hour, 22-minute encounter.

Lea Aromin starred for PVA with 18 points on 12 attacks and six aces, four of which came from the team’s decisive run in the deciding frame. Landen Devera scored 11 for PVA.

Isabella Espinosa had 11 points on six kills, four kill blocks and an ace while Jhenica Sadia had nine markers in a lost cause for Pusong Azul, which allowed PVA to land 10 aces.

Despite losing most of its veterans following a breakthrough SGVIL crown last May, the rebuilding Junior Tigresses showed no signs of slowing down with their clinical dismantling of Arellano.

“We had one month of training kasi bago ‘yung mga recruits tapos six lang kami na old players,” Tan Chun Bing said of the team’s preparation for the weeklong competition supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

UST came out smoking to seize control early and built double-digit leads in both frames to snuff any form of resistance from the Lady Braves.

“Maganda rito na nakikita and nasusubukan namin yung mga bagong recruit, kung paano sila magre-react,” Junior Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez said.

Jyrah Romais led UST with six points on three kills and three aces while Ciarra Calfoforo and Eliz Menchavez added five markers each.

Cassandra Paralejas had five points while Nina Cahanap and Penelope Vargas scored three apiece for Arellano.

All games in the competition, which has the Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology, Team Rebel Sports as technical partners, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.