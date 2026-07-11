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Highrisers turn back Foxies for first win

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Galeries Tower High Risers (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

 

Galeries Tower overcame Farm Fresh’s late run to prevail 25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24, for its first win in the PVL On Tour at the Batangas Sports Center on Saturday, July 11.

Erika Deloria came out sizzling and exploded for 24 points including 22 on attacks to steer the Highrisers to a winning start and pocket the P100,000 incentive for the victory.

Aiza Pontillas also flashed her vintage form with 13 points as Galeries Tower showcased its growth from the off-season.

“Maganda yung nilabas nila sa game kasi alam naman natin na hindi basta-basta ang Farm Fresh,” said Galeries Tower coach Clarence Esteban.

“Grateful sa mga players kasi yung growth nila pagdating sa mentality and training, lumabas,” he added.

Indeed, the Highrisers held their ground late in the fourth set after the Foxies closed the 22-24 gap to 24-all courtesy of back-to-back attacks from Royse Tubino and Riri Meneses.

But Lycha Ebon, who came off the bench, delivered the crucial down-the-line spike to send it to matchpoint, 25-24, before Roselle Baliton smashed a quick kill to seal the win.

Jean Asis and Baliton contributed nine points apiece, while Julia Coronel converted 21 of the team’s 29 excellent sets.

Only two players scored in double figures for Farm Fresh with Tubino managing 12 points and Ara Galang pouring all her 11 points on attacks.

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