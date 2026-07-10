NLEX welcomes Alapag with 39-point rout of Macau

By REYNALD MAGALLON

ANTIPOLO — NLEX welcomed new head coach Jimmy Alapag with a rousing 114-75 victory over guest team Macau to open the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday, July 10 here.

The Road Warriors banked on a huge second half pull away, exploding for 69 points in the last two quarters to cruise to the 39-point victory — an all-time biggest winning margin for the franchise.

Dequan Jones led the way for NLEX with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Kevin Alas finished with 19 points. Ljay Gonzales added 13 while JB Bahio and Schonny Winston had 12 and 11 respectively for the Road Warriors who did not need a big game from star guard Robert Bolick to pick up the team’s first win.

Bolick did a little bit of everything with nine points, eight assists and six rebounds as NLEX led by as many as 43 in the contest.

“I’m really, really happy with our guys’ effort. And I think, you know, one of our strengths going forward will be just how deep of a team we are,” said Alapag.

“I think we can get contributions from a lot of different players and we were able to do that tonight,” he added.

Damian Chongqui paced the Black Pandas with 35 points while import De’vondre Perry chipped in 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile in the first offering, Geo Chiu put up the best performance of his young PBA career, leading Terrafirma to a 113-100 victory over Titan Ultra.

The first overall pick of the last rookie draft, Chiu towered over the import-less Giant Risers with a career-high showing of 19 points and 23 rebounds as the Dyip pulled away in the final frame to pick up its first win in the Group A standings.

Import Justin Strings finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists while JM Bravo chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds.

Aris Dionisio paced Titan Ultra with 21 points while Joshua Munzon chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Giant Risers who missed the services of James Milton after not getting the clearance to play.