De Guzman eyes fourth straight crown; Albo reaches PBO semis

Mika De Guzman and Jelo Albo scored contrasting victories to move a step closer to defending their respective titles in the quarterfinals of the Philippine National Badminton Open 2026 on Friday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

The Ateneo product and Smash Pilipinas standout needed just 22 minutes to dispatch Hailene Reese Diaz, 21–5, 21–8, and advance to within two wins of a fourth consecutive women’s singles crown.

“Siguro, I had to focus on one tournament at a time kasi andaming naka-line-up na tournaments. So I just had to focus on one tournament at a time because that helped me a lot instead of focusing on other competitions,” said De Guzman, who recently captured the FDG Cup title.

The 2025 MAXX North Harbour International runner-up will next face national junior team standout Eve Bejasa, who rallied past UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year and last year’s bronze medalist Patricia De Leon, 19–21, 21–15, 21–19.

Fresh from helping the Philippine junior team secure a historic top-10 finish at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, Bejasa raced to an early lead in the opening game but surrendered the key points to fall behind. The 17-year-old Cebuana responded by taking the second set before erasing a 17–19 deficit in the decider to arrange a semifinal showdown with De Guzman.

“I didn’t really want to put pressure on myself naman. I just want to give my 100 percent best in each game that I play, and I want to make sure na binuhos ko lahat ng pinag-training-an ko for this tournament,” De Guzman said of her mindset heading into Saturday’s semifinal against her junior national teammate.

On the men’s side, Albo needed three sets to fend off Robby Ramos, 21–12, 17–21, 21–8, and continue his bid for a third straight national men’s singles title.

Fresh off a runner-up finish at the Czech International Future Series, the incoming fifth-year University of the Philippines standout appeared on course for a straight-sets win before Ramos forced a deciding set by taking the second. Albo quickly regained control in the third to wrap up the one-hour-and-seven-minute encounter and book his place in the semifinals of the tournament, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, the MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, Cignal, Yonex, Sunrise, Maynilad, and MWell.

Awaiting Albo in the semifinals is fellow national team standout JR Pandi, last year’s UAAP Rookie of the Year, who defeated National University ace and two-time UAAP MVP Lanz Zafra, 21–14, 21–16.

The other women’s singles semifinal will feature last year’s UAAP Rookie of the Year Brys Ellewis Fuggan against UAAP Season 86 MVP Jochelle Alvarez.

Fuggan survived a tense opening set before completing a straight-sets victory over UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year Althea Dawn Ocampo, 21–19, 22–20, in a 40-minute battle.

Alvarez, meanwhile, outlasted University of the Philippines ace and UAAP Season 87 MVP Anthea Gonzalez, 24–22, 10–21, 21–15, in 47 minutes.

In the other men’s singles semifinal, Smash Pilipinas teammates Clarence Villaflor and Ros Pedrosa will battle for a spot in the final.

Villaflor cruised past De La Salle University’s James Capin, 21–11, 21–7, while Pedrosa edged Ateneo’s Lance Vargas, 25–23, 21–19.

In men’s doubles, national team standouts Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. moved within one win of another title after cruising past Francis Haroun Sarmiento and Frankie Velasco Jr., 21–12, 21–9.

The former National University standouts will face University of the Philippines pair Arjay Lazareto and Ryan Mendoza, who defeated fellow Fighting Maroons Enzo Rivera and Yuan Abinales, 21–15, 17–21, 21–13.

In the other semifinal, Smash Pilipinas veterans Christian Bernardo and Alvin Morada, who defeated Nestor and Nestojan Tapales, 21–14, 21–19, will take on De La Salle University’s Rey Nier Dalimo-os and AJ Lorenz Jurada, who eliminated Lanz Zafra and Criz Ivan Dosano.

Meanwhile, Lea Inlayo moved closer to a third straight women’s doubles title as she and new partner Jeya Pinlac rolled past Adamson University’s Abbygail Barcelon and Jasmine Reformina, 21–13, 21–7.

The national team tandem will meet University of the Philippines sisters Krissa and Patricia De Leon, who outlasted Poca Alcala and Nica Songcuan of the Bianca Carlos Badminton Academy, 17–21, 21–15, 21–14.

The other semifinal will pit top seeds Andrea Hernandez and Mary Destiny Untal against UP’s Susmita Ramos and Dianne Libaton.

Hernandez and Untal dominated Jochelle Alvarez and Althea Hernandez, 21–15, 21–13, while the reunited tandem of Ramos and Libaton dispatched National University’s Gweneth Chiva and Alhana Mabale, 21–14, 21–14.

In mixed doubles, both semifinal matchups will feature all-Smash Pilipinas clashes after the national team pairs swept through their respective quarterfinal assignments.

Top seeds Solomon Padiz Jr. and Mary Destiny Untalan defeated UP-Allied’s Enzo Rivera and Krissa De Leon, 21–18, 21–16, to set up a semifinal meeting with Christian Bernardo and Lea Inlayo, who beat Nestor Tapales and Rhafi Santos, 21–15, 21–9.

On the other side of the draw, Julius Villabrille moved within two wins of a third straight mixed doubles title, this time alongside new partner Althea Princess Hernandez, after beating UP’s Arjay Lazareto and Dianne Libaton, 21–17, 21–14.

Alvin Morada and Jeya Pinlac advanced to the semifinals with a 21–15, 21–9 victory over De La Salle University’s Lovic Javier and Army Espe, setting up a clash against Villabrille and Hernandez.

The semifinal matches are scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.