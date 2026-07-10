Amores on PBA return: ‘Ito na yung last chance ko’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

ANTIPOLO CITY — John Amores vowed to not waste another chance given to him after finally making his return to the PBA following the infamous shooting incident in 2024 that resulted in his suspension and the revocation of Games and Amusement Board (GAB) license.

Amores, who got reinstated and got signed by Titan Ultra, played in the Giant Risers’ PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup debut, finishing with five points and two rebounds in over nine minutes on the floor.

Titan Ultra lost, 100-113, against Terrafirma.

Getting a new lease on life, Amores vowed to focus on putting in the work, especially after spending the last two years trying to give his career another start.

“Ito yung last chance ko talaga sa PBA,” said Amores after the game.

“Magtrabaho lang ako. Kung ano yung pinagawa mo ng mga coaches, pagtrabahuhan ko lang,” he added.

It was Amores’ first game in the PBA since being charged with attempted murder after firing a gun at another man over a bet in a pickup game in Laguna.

After reaching a settlement to charges filed against him, Amores said he underwent psychiatrist intervention, seminars and other programs as required by GAB for him to earn his license back.

“Ang daming pinagawa sa akin yun. Talagang trinabaho ko sya ng dalawang taon. Hindi naman basta basta binigay sa akin ng GAB at ng PBA yung second chance pinagtrabahuan ko talaga siya,” said Amores.

Through it all, the embattled forward, who also got into an infamous punching incident in the NCAA back when he was still in college, said that the experience allowed him to strengthen his faith.

“Sobrang lesson sa akin ito. Kasi talagang akala ko na wala na ako. Talagang wala na rin ako ng pag-asa kung makakabalik ba ako sa PBA. Wala na rin ako ng pag-asa kung makakuha ko pa iyong GAB license ko,” he added.

“Kumapit lang ako kay Lord. Mas lumakas yung pananampalataya ko sa kanya. Pumupunta ako sa church humihingi ako ng guidance sa Kanya,” said Amores.