Lim takes over as Team PH chef de mission to Asian Games

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday appointed Ricky Lim as chef de mission (CdM) to the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games following the resignation of Al Panlilio.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino made the appointment during the organization’s General Assembly a the East Ocean Restaurant in Pasay City.

“Al [Panlilio] admitted to us that it would be unfair to everyone if he cannot give his 100 percent commitment as chef de mission for our Filipino athletes and delegates in the Asian Games,” Tolentino said. “We accepted his resignation.”

Panlilio, who was elected president of the golf association lasty April, tendered his resignation last Monday.

Tolentino said Panlilio’s involvement in major businesses—including his being named chairman of cryptocurrency company BlockShoals Technologies last July 1—made him give up the CdM role in Japan.

Lim, who heads Karate Pilipinas, will have as deputy CdMs Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy, Jarryd Bello of Curling Pilipinas, Alexander Sulit of Philippine Judo Federation and Jop Malonzo of vovinam.

“Ricky Lim is already familiar with the job after serving as chef de mission to the Harbin Asian Winter Games in China last February 2025 and as deputy chef de mission to the Bahrain Asian Youth Games last year,” Tolentino said.

A total of 430 Filipino athletes—bannered by Paris Olympics double gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo—will compete in 40 of the 43 sports in the Aichi-Nagoya Asiad scheduled from September 19 to October 4.