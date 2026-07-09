Creamline kicks off PVL on Tour bid with 4-set win over Nxled

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Creamline flaunted its depth despite missing key players to turn back Nxled, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, in the PVL On Tour at The Capital Arena in Ilagan City, Isabela Wednesday night, July 8.

Playing without Jen Nierva and Jia De Guzman, who were loaned to Alas Pilipinas as it prepares for September’s Asian Games in Aichi, Japan, the Cool Smashers still had more than enough firepower to get the job done to kick off their campaign in style.

Michele Gumabao bannered the crew with 18 points including 16 attacks, while Lorie Lyn Bernardo added 13 points built on 12 kills and one block.

Ishie Lalongisip had nine points, while Jema Galanza and Rosemarie Vargas contributed eight points apiece.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses also lauded his young players for stepping up when needed most.

“Siyempre nire-remind ko lang sila na nasa pro na sila, kailangang magtrabaho at mag-enjoy sila kasama ng Creamline,” he said.

“Malakas naman ang loob nila at sumusunod naman sila, so sana magtuluy-tuloy,” he added.

With Brooke Van Sickle sidelined by a minor right shoulder tear, Nxled looked to MJ Phillips and EJ Carino for offense, but their 13- and 12-point efforts were not enough to prevent the loss