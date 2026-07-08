Nolasco stars for Thunderbelles against Chargers in PVL on Tour

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Reunited with former collegiate coach Jerry Yee, Zam Nolasco wasted little time making her presence felt by delivering an impressive debut with ZUS Coffee in the PVL On Tour on Wednesday, July 8.

The off-season recruit starred in the Thunderbelles’ 25-11, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17 victory over the Akari Chargers at The Capital Arena in Ilagan City, Isabela, where she paced with 15 points built on 11 attacks and four blocks.

“Sa training with ZUS Coffee, sinabi ni coach na dito na lang kami kukuha ng championship, na makakabawi pa ako kasi marami pa kaming pagsasamahan ni coach,” said Nolasco.

In her final season with the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers just a few months ago, Nolasco fell short of capturing a fifth straight championship after the team surrendered its title to the Letran Lady Knights.

Now in the pros, she hopes to chase the title and help ZUS Coffee contend for its first PVL crown.

Jolina Dela Cruz, another off-season acquisition, also starred for the Thunderbelles with 12 points, while AC Miner and Rachel Daquis provided leadership with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Akari, which was missing setter Mars Alba and libero Justine Jazareno due to national team duties, leaned on Eli Soyud’s 16-point production, but it was not enough to turn things around after stealing the third set.

Ivy Lacsina was limited to nine points, while Sharya Ancheta, Chenie Tagaod and Jamaica Villena scored eight points a piece in a losing cause.