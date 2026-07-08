SC challenge targets legitimacy of VP Sara impeachment trial

By Dhel Nazario

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is set to continue even as a petition has been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to halt the proceedings.

In an urgent motion and manifestation tied to two pending SC petitions earlier lodged by Duterte, her lawyer Israelito P. Torreon, and other petitioners, the Vice President challenged the authority of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero to preside over the Impeachment Court.

Impeachment Court spokesperson Atty. Reginald Tongol explained during a press briefing that any party may raise such matters and pursue legal remedies.

He noted that if the SC issues a temporary restraining order (TRO), the impeachment court would deliberate and vote on whether to comply.

“Because this is a collegial body, not a single person can speak for the body. So mas mabuti pong pagbobotohan kung susundan ng Kongreso o ng Senado ‘yung mga ganong order from another co-equal branch of government,” Tongol said.

In her motion, Duterte urged the SC to ensure that the trial proceeds only under validly adopted rules of procedure and under a presiding officer whose authority is not under constitutional challenge, warning that otherwise the proceedings could be tainted.

Tongol clarified that the trial will move forward for now, as no TRO or status quo ante order has been issued.

He added that the impeachment court will refrain from further comment on the matter in observance of the sub judice rule.