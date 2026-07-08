Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas suspend face-to-face classes due to Super Typhoon ‘Inday’

By Hannah Nicol

Face-to-face classes in Caloocan, Malabon, and Navotas were suspended on Wednesday, July 8, due to continuous rains brought by Super Typhoon “Bavi,” locally named “Inday,” and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

In Caloocan, Mayor Along Malapitan suspended face-to-face classes from daycare to Senior High School in all public and private schools based on the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department.

Malapitan said schools may implement asynchronous classes as an alternative mode of learning. He also advised residents to stay safe and avoid going outside if not necessary due to bad weather.

For emergencies, residents may contact Caloocan’s 24/7 hotlines at (02) 888-25664, 0908-81-25664, and 0998-51-2566.

In Malabon, face-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools were also suspended due to continuous rains caused by habagat, which is being enhanced by Super Typhoon Inday.

The Malabon City government said schools will temporarily implement Alternative Delivery Mode.

Residents were advised to stay updated on weather advisories, remain alert, and take precautions for their safety.

In Navotas, Mayor John Rey Tiangco suspended in-person classes from preschool to Senior High School in all public and private schools, including daycare, Early Childhood Care and Development, kindergarten, and nursery.

The city government said classes will shift to alternative learning delivery through online or modular mode.

Residents were also reminded to stay alert and take necessary precautions amid the bad weather.

As of Wednesday, July 8, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Super Typhoon Bavi had entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

While it is not expected to make landfall, it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.