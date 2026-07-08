Impeachment Court hears Calilung on Duterte threats

By Hannah Torregoza

The Senate Impeachment Court continues its proceedings today, Wednesday, July 8, with the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte set to begin its cross-examination of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Senior Agent John Mark Calilung.

Calilung, who took the witness stand on Tuesday, July 7, was the first presented by the House prosecution panel as the trial tackled Article IV of the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte.

This article centers on allegations that the Vice President issued assassination threats against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Court spokesperson Atty. Regie Tongol explained that if Calilung’s cross-examination is brief, the prosecution may proceed to its second witness, NBI agent Jeremy Lontoc.

However, if the defense requires more time, the schedule could extend beyond the projected 92-day trial period.

Tongol noted that adjustments to the impeachment calendar remain possible, emphasizing that trial extensions are part of court management.

On Day 2 of the trial, senator-judges devoted much of the session to hearing Calilung’s testimony.

Despite repeated objections from Duterte’s defense team questioning his credentials and the admissibility of documents and video evidence he was tasked to verify, Calilung was able to deliver his full account of the alleged threats.

Tongol added that the court will also work to accommodate incidental oral arguments within the set trial dates, underscoring the importance of Calilung’s testimony in shaping the early stages of the impeachment proceedings.