Sampaguita vendor stabbed dead by drinking buddies in Antipolo

By Richielyn Canlas

A 42-year-old sampaguita vendor lost his life in a brutal attack during a drinking session in Antipolo City, Rizal, on July 5.

Police reports revealed that the victim was first struck on the head with a glass bottle, causing him to collapse to the ground.

As he lay defenseless, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a bladed weapon, inflicting fatal wounds across different parts of his body.

Witnesses said the violence erupted suddenly after an argument broke out between the victim and the two suspects. Both assailants fled the scene immediately after the assault.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

On July 7, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) confirmed that the suspects had been arrested and now face possible homicide charges.