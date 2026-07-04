Entertainment

Mixed signals for Blooms

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

It’s a case of mixed signals for Blooms.

BINI has postponed the European leg of its “Signals” World Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances,” delivering disappointing news to fans who had been waiting for the group’s overseas shows.

The announcement was made by Star Magic and the group through a joint statement on social media.

“We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause. We are working to reschedule the tour and will share updated information as soon as possible,” the statement read.

No new dates have been announced.

But while the Europe tour is on hold, BINI has another reason to celebrate.

The eight-member P-pop sensation was recently named the newest tourism ambassadors of the Department of Tourism (DOT), taking on the role of promoting the Philippines to both local and international travelers.

The postponement also doesn’t affect the group’s immediate schedule. BINI remains set to perform in Cebu on July 11 before flying to the United States for the next leg of its “Signals” World Tour. The group also recently wrapped up a successful two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

So while European Blooms may have to wait a little longer to see BINI live, the Nation’s Girl Group isn’t slowing down anytime soon, balancing its global concert tour with its newest mission of showcasing the Philippines to the world.

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