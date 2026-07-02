Peer pressure, bullying linked to Zamboanga school stabbing

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A Grade 11 student allegedly stabbed two classmates inside a national high school on Wednesday, July 1, in what authorities say was triggered by peer pressure and persistent bullying.

Barangay Cabaluay Chairperson Lester Siason confirmed that reports from the school indicated the confrontation stemmed from ongoing harassment.

The suspect, reportedly a member of the Knights of the Altar, claimed he had been bullied and pressured by the victims to use marijuana.

According to initial findings, the suspect had endured days of intimidation and peer pressure before deciding to bring a knife to school.

During the confrontation inside the classroom, he allegedly used the weapon against the two classmates when they again pressured him.

Barangay officials immediately secured the suspect in a separate classroom while Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) responders administered first aid to the injured students, who were later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Parents and guardians flocked to the school to ensure the safety of their children, while police launched a follow-up investigation into the incident.

Authorities stressed that the case highlights the dangers of bullying and peer pressure in schools, underscoring the need for stronger intervention and support systems to prevent similar tragedies.