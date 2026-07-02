Marikina tames Valenzuela; Sarangani ends 12-game slide

The Marikina Shoemasters bested the Valenzuela City Darkhorse in the homestretch to prevail 88-83 on Wednesday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Valenzuela threatened at 83-84, but Marikina’s Regie Boy Basibas responded with a short jumper and Jethro Escoto pegged the final count with two charities, only 5.7 seconds left.

Marikina chalked up its sixth win in 16 starts in the round-robin elimination phase, injecting fuel into its sputtering playoff bid in the two-division, 27-team tournament.

In the other game, Sarangani 10ACT Marlins leaned on Leland Estacio’s hot hands in the second half to beat the Negros Hacienderos, 108-102, snapping a 12-game slide and improving to 2-13.

The 6-foot-4 Basibas, a former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger, wound up with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists, and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Escoto, who posted 23 points, 15 in the third quarter, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds.

Jordan Sta. Ana supported with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by Jason Strait and Alvin Pasaol with 8 points each.

Valenzuela fell to an even 8-8 slate despite Shaq Alanes’ 22 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, CJ Alattica’s 20 points and 3 rebounds, Angelo Obuyes’ 13 points and 2 rebounds, and Ian Melencio’s 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.