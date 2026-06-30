Bad stare sparks Bacolod school stabbing

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 14‑year‑old Grade 8 student was stabbed by his 12‑year‑old schoolmate in Barangay Sum‑ag on Monday, June 29, after what police described as a confrontation that began with a bad stare.

Police Capt. Greeky Cayao of Police Station 9 said the incident started when the two boys locked eyes after class dismissal past 4 p.m., which escalated into a fistfight.

During the scuffle, the Grade 7 suspect allegedly picked up a pointed object from the ground and stabbed the victim, injuring his body and hand.

The suspect later claimed he had no intention to harm the victim, whom he did not personally know.

He is now under the custody of the barangay social worker, while the victim is recovering in a hospital.

Police are still searching for the discarded weapon and coordinating with the school and the students’ parents as part of the investigation.

Authorities noted that this case adds to a string of student‑related violence in Negros Occidental, including another stabbing in San Carlos City and an online shooting threat in Escalante City last week.