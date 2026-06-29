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Marikina schools boost security with police, metal detectors vs youth violence

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Marikina City Mayor Maan Teodoro holds an inspection in one of the city's schools on Monday, June 30, as part of efforts to boost security measures against violence and other crises. (Photo from Marikina PIO)

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro ordered heightened deployment of police and local security personnel alongside the distribution of metal detectors, to reinforce safety across Marikina’s public and private schools on Monday, June 29.

The enhanced security measures follow recent reports of school violence involving students in the several areas of the country.

The mayor noted that while police and Office of Public Safety and Security (OPSS) personnel were already stationed at local schools prior to the incidents, the local government unit (LGU) is set on to further tighten protocols to give the children’s parents peace of mind.

As part of the increased security, the mayor welcomed 70 newly hired OPSS personnel to support public safety operations.

Additionally, roving police patrols were to be deployed around private campuses in close coordination with the Marikina Private Schools Association, Inc.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure learners not only receive good education, but are, most importantly, safe in the confines of their schools,” Teodoro said, emphasizing that campuses must remain safe havens for the city’s youth. (Selena Atun)

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