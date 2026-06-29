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Ex‑boyfriend shoots woman during birthday celebration

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Policemen process the crime scene in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City. (Photo from Police Station 4)

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A confrontation fueled by jealousy ended violently when a man allegedly shot and wounded his former girlfriend who was celebrating her birthday with a male friend in an eatery in Barangay Villamonte late Saturday night, June 27.

Police identified the victim as “Queen” of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

According to Police Lt. Raphael Palacios, deputy chief of Police Station 4, the suspect “Ace,” also from Kabankalan, followed the victim from their hometown to the eatery.

Driven by suspicion, Ace confronted the victim and demanded to know if her companion was her new boyfriend. Although the friend denied the claim, the suspect insisted that the victim leave with him.

When she resisted, his anger escalated. He first aimed his gun at her companion, but the weapon misfired.

He then turned the gun on the victim and shot her in the body.

The suspect fled the scene while the victim was rushed to a hospital, where she is now recuperating. Investigators recovered two dud bullets, two slugs, and two cartridge cases from the crime scene.

Police said follow-up operations are ongoing to locate the suspect.

 

 

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