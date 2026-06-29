Batangas school suspends classes due to shooting threat

By Danny Estacio

BATANGAS CITY – All classes and activities at Batangas City Integrated High School (BCIHS) were temporarily suspended on Monday, June 29, following an alleged shooting threat.

The BCIHS administration said the suspension was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers, staff, parents, and the wider school community.

“The school administration is closely coordinating with the appropriate law enforcement authorities regarding the matter. Learners, parents, and personnel are requested to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and rely only on announcements released through the official communication channels of BCIHS,” the school stated.

Authorities barred entry to the school premises while the suspension was in effect.

“Further updates regarding the resumption of classes will be issued once the situation has been properly assessed and the safety of the school community has been ensured. Please remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious messages, accounts, or activities to the school administration or the proper authorities. The safety of everyone remains our highest priority,” the statement added.

Police Col. Oliver Ebora, Batangas police director, said a Child in Conflict with the Law (CICL) was identified as a person of interest and immediately referred for proper assessment and intervention in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and in accordance with juvenile justice protocols.

Ebora said that additional police personnel were deployed to maintain security in the school as investigation continues.

He urged people to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities through police hotlines and Unified 911 to ensure a timely police response and prevent similar incidents