VP Sara: Hope remains for the nation’s future

By Argyll Geducos

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed optimism that the Philippines still has hope, urging Filipinos to resist despair and continue striving for a better future despite frustrations over the country’s challenges.

Speaking at the 60th Araw ng Nunungan celebration on Tuesday, June 23, Duterte acknowledged the anger and disappointment felt by many but emphasized that hope remains if people reject disorder, oppression, and poverty.

“Dunay paglaom, naay pag-asa. Kung dili nato dawaton ang kagubot, dunay paglaum kung di nato dawaton ang pagpangdaug-daug. Kung di nato dawaton na magpabiling pobre ang atoang nasod (There is hope. There is hope if we do not accept disorder. There is hope if we do not accept oppression. There is hope if we do not accept that our country will remain poor),” she said.

“Duna pa ba’y paglaom? Dunay paglaom. Ibalik nato ang tapang at malasakit dinha sa atoang mga kasing-kasing (Is there hope? There is hope. Let us bring back courage and compassion into our hearts),” she added.

Duterte also praised Nunungan’s transformation from a community once plagued by clan feuds into a model of peace and development, highlighting that progress is only possible when peace is achieved.

She pointed to the municipality’s shift from being known as the “rido capital” to becoming a hub for unity, agriculture, and eco-tourism, saying this serves as proof that hope and renewal are possible for the entire country.