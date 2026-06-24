Murder, other charges filed vs Tacloban school shooter

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY – Authorities have filed three counts of murder, three counts of frustrated murder, and multiple counts of serious physical injuries against the 15-year-old student involved in the deadly shooting at San Jose National High School on Monday.

The child in conflict with the law (CICL) was brought to the Bulwagan ng Katarungan at 9 p.m. Tuesday for inquest proceedings, accompanied by witnesses.

Meanwhile, his 14-year-old accomplice, also a CICL, remains under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

He will be placed at the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth in Tanauan, Leyte, as no charges were filed against him due to his exemption from criminal liability based on age.

Both teenagers tested positive for gunpowder nitrates during the paraffin test, consistent with the firearms recovered from them.

The attack left three students dead and 20 others injured, sending shockwaves through the community and raising urgent concerns about school safety.