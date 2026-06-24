₱1.7B smuggled cigarettes seized in Manila

By Martin Sadongdong

Authorities intercepted an estimated ₱1.7 billion worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes during a joint operation in Tondo, Manila, highlighting the coordinated efforts of multiple government agencies.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Customs (BOC), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tracked 24 containers, 23 of which were seized inside an industrial compound at Pier 21 along Vitas Street.

The shipment, transported from Cebu aboard the cargo vessel ASC BIG BOY, was allegedly misdeclared as consumer goods and passed through private wharves, raising suspicion among enforcement teams.

PCG personnel secured the area at around 8:28 p.m. on Monday, June 22, as inspection procedures began.

Sixteen containers were found in a Manila shipping facility, four remained aboard the vessel under PCG custody, and another four had been moved to warehouses.

Authorities later recovered three of those distributed containers, though one remains missing.

Initial inspection revealed the cigarettes bore no tax stamps, a violation of customs and revenue laws.

The BOC said this absence is a clear indicator of illicit trade, depriving the government of excise tax revenues.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab emphasized the agency’s role in safeguarding maritime operations and supporting interagency enforcement against smuggling.

A full inventory and valuation of the seized goods are underway, alongside efforts to trace the individuals or groups behind the shipment.