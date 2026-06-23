San Juan City launches 2026 Wattah! Wattah! Festivities

By Richielyn Canlas

The San Juan City government has kicked off its two‑day Wattah! Wattah! Festival on Tuesday, June 23, with a parade and street dance competition showcasing the city’s rich culture, creativity, and community spirit.

Mayor Francis Zamora is leading the festivities under this year’s theme, “Wattah! Wattah! 2026: Basbas ng Kasarinlan, Bendisyon ng Kapayapaan.” The celebration features parades, competitions, performances, and the traditional Basaan on June 24.

On June 23, activities began at 3:30 p.m. with a parade highlighting the city’s heritage and traditions.

Ten barangays performed at two stations: in front of San Juan City Hall and the National Government Center. This was followed by the Festival Queen Showdown and Cultural Dance Performance competitions.

In the evening, a Hallyu group performance was staged by WOW Media Group and students from Namwon National Traditional Arts High School in South Korea.

Zamora announced that winners of the Cultural Dance Competition will receive cash prizes: ₱400,000 for first place, ₱200,000 for second place, and ₱100,000 for third place. Non‑winning participants will receive ₱10,000 each.

The Best in Parade Street Dancing winner will get ₱100,000, while the Festival Queen 2026 winner will receive ₱20,000.

On June 24, activities will resume at 6 a.m. with a fiesta Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John the Baptist, followed by the Santong Tao Float Parade depicting the life of St. John the Baptist.

The traditional Basaan or dousing of water will begin once the floats leave Pinaglabanan Street, with residents and visitors joining the official “Basaan Zone” and street party alongside Zamora and city officials.

The Basaan will feature performances headlined by Maki, along with sets from DJ Blue, DJ Patrick Cruz, BDICT, Eric V, and DJ Chelsea.

Love Radio’s Nicole Hyala will host the event. Winners of the Street Dancing, Cultural Dance, Festival Queen, Santong Tao Float, and Watt‑Ah Barangay Best Booth competitions will be announced at 10 a.m.

Traffic and Festival Guidelines

Pinaglabanan Street will be closed on June 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On June 24, Pinaglabanan Street and adjacent roads within the Basaan Zone will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water‑throwing is permitted only within the Basaan Zone during the designated hours. Violations carry a ₱5,000 fine and/or ten days’ imprisonment.

The use of dirty water, water bombs, plastic bags, bottles, ice, or similar harmful objects is prohibited.

Acts such as forcibly opening vehicles, threatening or harming individuals, climbing onto or shaking vehicles, entering vehicles to throw water, operating unauthorized fire trucks, or using high‑pressure sprayers (except authorized fire trucks) are strictly forbidden.

A liquor ban will be enforced from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 24. Establishments violating the ban will be fined ₱5,000.

Zamora also reminded that minors apprehended during festival activities will be turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD) under City Ordinance No. 58, Series of 2018. Parents or guardians of minors below 18 may be fined ₱5,000, while the minors will be referred to intervention programs of the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) or the CSWD.