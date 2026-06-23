PSC, host Bacolod brace for bigger and exciting 2026 Batang Pinoy By MARK REY MONTEJO

By MARK REY MONTEJO

After more than a decade, Batang Pinoy, an annual grassroots competition that produced a bevy of national standouts, returns to the place where it all began – in Bacolod City.

Despite the huge number of participants, the 17th edition – slated from Dec. 12 to 18 – is going to be a big success with Philippine Sports Commission, led by chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, and host Bacolod City leading the way.

“Alam ko na magiging smooth ‘yong coordination dito… lagi kaming nagko-coordinate [ni Mayor Greg] lalong lalo na sa mga training centers… importante po how involved the city mayor or the governor, very very important,” said Gregorio during Tuesday’s PSA Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

This time, Batang Pinoy has increased the numver of events from 27 to 30 sports with baseball, golf, skateboarding, and bowling being included while removing soft tennis on the list. All of the sporting events will be held within the Negros Occidental capital.

Gregorio also explained why they changed Batang Pinoy’s age bracket to eight to 15 years old, noting it is a must to give the youth the right exposure even at their young age.

“It is the right thing to do because they need to get exposure at a very young age,” Gregorio continued. “And ito po, diniscuss namin sa DepEd ‘to, sinangguni rin po namin sa UP College of Kinetics, pinagaralan namin na pwede nang mag-compete ang eight years old.”

The previous requirements were ages 12 to 17, and the decision got finalized to put the youngsters in proper position and competition, particularly, the older ones who have much experience can solely focus on the Palarong Pambansa.

According to Gregorio, this move is set to be aligned to PSC’s framework, giving the young guns the right time to prepare and hone their skills when the country hosts the SEA Plus Youth Games next year.

“And of course, last year we had 188 local governments… inaasahan namin mas dadami kasi mas maraming sports ang inii-offer ngayon, so mas marami sasali ngayong mga athletes,” said Coo as Batang Pinoy continues to work with Bacolod City, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Department of Education (DepEd).

There is pressure, but Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya and his team are supremely confident after previously hosting local and international meets – a part of their plan of making waves in the sports community, not only their festivals, Chicken Inasal and Cansi.

“The first time we hosted Batang Pinoy was in 1999, we’re all excited and happy to host the 2026 Batang Pinoy. All in ang Bacolod dito sa pag-host nito kaya kami super confident it will be a great experience for all the participants,” said Gasataya. “Actually, clearly, the direction we want, hindi lang kami chicken inasal or else… matik na ‘yan sports.”

Last year in General Santos City, Batang Pinoy accommodated 19,700 athletes with Pasig winning its back-to-back overall champion title off 95 golds, 72 silvers, and 87 bronzes.

Bacolod, meanwhile, hosted the event for the fifth time – the most in any city here in the country – with its first was way back 1999 where the maiden Batang Pinoy edition was held.