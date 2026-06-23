PNP calls for digital vigilance following Tacloban high school shooting

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has urged parents and guardians to actively monitor their children’s social media and gadget use following the involvement of two minors, aged 14 and 15, in the gun attack at a Tacloban City high school.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School demonstrated how early online behavior can signal potential violent intent.

Investigators noted that one of the suspects had allegedly posted gun‑related and violent videos online prior to the attack, including footage of himself firing a firearm.

Authorities are now examining these posts as possible warning indicators that were overlooked.

“Parents and guardians serve as the first line of defense. They must be present and vigilant in their children’s digital lives, treating their online activity with the same level of concern as their physical whereabouts,” Nartatez said.

He added, “We are also calling on our teachers and school administrators to act as our partners in this ‘digital watch,’ identifying early behavioral shifts or concerning interests in students so we can intervene long before any harm is done.”

Police are reviewing possible bullying angles and other social factors that may have contributed to the incident, which left three students dead and at least 13 others injured.

“The warning signs are often subtle—social withdrawal, obsession with violent imagery, or the use of radicalized language—and when these red flags appear, early reporting to local police or school authorities is not just a precaution but a necessity to save lives,” Nartatez said.

He emphasized ongoing coordination with education officials to institutionalize preventive measures in schools nationwide.

“We are currently working with the Department of Education (DepEd) to formalize these safety protocols because securing our schools is a shared, non‑negotiable responsibility that requires the constant, active involvement of every adult in a child’s circle of trust,” he said.

Police earlier said they plan to meet with DepEd and local government units (LGUs) to discuss security measures in schools and academic institutions following the Tacloban shooting.

Nartatez ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, with findings to be used in crafting preventive measures.

He explained that the initial step is to dig deeper into the case through an all‑out investigation to develop safeguards against similar incidents in the future.

Local police have also been tasked to coordinate with authorities and stakeholders to provide medical intervention for students and teachers traumatized by the attack.

“We will coordinate with the DepEd to come up with the best security measures in the interest of the safety of students and teachers inside the school, and the peace of mind of parents,” Nartatez said.