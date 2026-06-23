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DJ Fenner stars as Weavers outlast Huskers in MPBL

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
JD Fenner delivers in his first game with the Abra Solid North Weavers

The Abra Solid North Weavers leaned on DJ Fenner to turn back the Quezon Huskers, 82-77, on Monday and extend their hot streak in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
The 6-foot-6 Fenner delivered 31 points, marked by five triples, 7 rebounds and 5 assists to power the defending champion Weavers past their National Finals victims and move up in the race for playoff spots of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
With its ninth straight win, Abra climbed to 11-1, supplanting its conqueror San Juan (10-1) and inching closer to Caloocan (13-1) in the North division.
Quezon suffered its first loss after nine wins, but kept top spot in the South division.

In other games, Pasay Voyagers routed the Bacolod Masskaras, 100-78, in the second game and climbed to 8-6, while Basilan Steel subdued Imus Yangkee, 98-88.

Fenner, a former University of Nevada Las Vegas star, poured in 16 points as Abra took the first quarter, 29-25, and made two charities that decided the outcome, 82-75, with 37.4 seconds left, earning the SportsPlus best player honors.
Dave Ildefonso, returning from an injury, contributed 15 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Drex Delos Reyes, with 9 points and 5 rebounds, Mike Ayonayon, with 6 points and Raven Gonzales, with 6 points and 3 rebounds each.

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