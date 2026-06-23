DJ Fenner stars as Weavers outlast Huskers in MPBL

The Abra Solid North Weavers leaned on DJ Fenner to turn back the Quezon Huskers, 82-77, on Monday and extend their hot streak in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 6-foot-6 Fenner delivered 31 points, marked by five triples, 7 rebounds and 5 assists to power the defending champion Weavers past their National Finals victims and move up in the race for playoff spots of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

With its ninth straight win, Abra climbed to 11-1, supplanting its conqueror San Juan (10-1) and inching closer to Caloocan (13-1) in the North division.

Quezon suffered its first loss after nine wins, but kept top spot in the South division.

In other games, Pasay Voyagers routed the Bacolod Masskaras, 100-78, in the second game and climbed to 8-6, while Basilan Steel subdued Imus Yangkee, 98-88.

Fenner, a former University of Nevada Las Vegas star, poured in 16 points as Abra took the first quarter, 29-25, and made two charities that decided the outcome, 82-75, with 37.4 seconds left, earning the SportsPlus best player honors.

Dave Ildefonso, returning from an injury, contributed 15 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Drex Delos Reyes, with 9 points and 5 rebounds, Mike Ayonayon, with 6 points and Raven Gonzales, with 6 points and 3 rebounds each.