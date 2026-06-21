Student hit while crossing pedestrian lane in Rizal

By Richielyn Canlas

A student was injured after being struck by a Mitsubishi L300 van while crossing a pedestrian lane in San Mateo, Rizal.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) to the driver following the June 18 incident along General Luna Avenue in Barangay Ampid 2.

Investigators found that a jeepney had stopped to allow the student to cross. However, as the student continued across the pedestrian lane, the Mitsubishi L300—allegedly overtaking from behind the jeepney—hit him.

The driver reportedly stopped immediately and assisted the victim, who sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The driver also covered the student’s medical expenses.

On June 20, the LTO directed the registered owner and driver of the van to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) to explain why they should not be held liable for reckless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The driver must also justify why his license should not be revoked, suspended, or disqualified under LTO regulations for being an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle.”

As part of the ongoing case, the vehicle was placed under alarm, the driver’s license was surrendered, and he was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao stressed that pedestrian lanes are meant to ensure public safety and must always be respected by motorists.

“Hindi natin palalampasin ang anumang uri ng kapabayaan sa pagmamaneho na naglalagay sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan sa panganib,” he said, reminding drivers that even a moment of negligence can cause accidents and endanger lives.