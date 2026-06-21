Pinoy long jumper wins gold at Tunisia World Grand Prix

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Long jumper Jar Phillipe Arce averted a gold medal shutout for the Philippine para athletics team after topping his event in the Tunis Leg of the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix at the Rades Athletics Stadium in Tunisia.

Apart from Arce’s gold (T20), the PH team – composed of 11 para athletes – also collected four silver and three bronze medals.

The silver medalists were Rocky Logroño (men’s javelin throw F40), Jannil Cañete (men’s 400m T53), Edwin Enguito Jr. (men’s high jump T42/44/64), and Arvie John Arreglado (men’s long jump T47).

Arreglado also copped bronze in the men’s 100m T47, while Andrei Kuizon (men’s shot put F53/54), and Wilson Sante Jr. (men’s high jump T42, 44, 64) also also finished third in their respective events.

Their medal wins boosted their bid for this year’s Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games slated Oct. 18 to 24 in Japan.

“Your remarkable achievements inspire the nation and demonstrate the strength, resilience, and fighting spirit of Filipino athletes!” the Philippine Paralympic Committee wrote on its social media post.

“As this competition serves as a vital qualifier for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, your success brings the Philippines one step closer to greater accomplishments on the continental stage. Mabuhay kayong lahat!” it concluded. “Continue to soar higher and make the Philippines proud!”

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix is an annual competition staged across 9 countries in four continents. In Tunisia, around 500 para athletes from 58 nations took part in the four-day meet.