Pinewoods to play host to PGT, LPGT events

The third leg of the Philippine Golf Tour couldn’t have found a more fitting title than the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge.

For when the country’s leading pros and a talented wave of rising stars converge at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club in Baguio from June 30 to July 3, they won’t merely be battling one another. They will also be confronting the great unknown.

Making its PGT debut, Pinewoods presents a fresh puzzle for every player in the field. No course records, no competitive history, no reliable blueprint for success. Just 6,614 yards of mountain golf that could prove deceptively tame on paper yet brutally exacting once the first shots are struck.

That uncertainty alone promises to add another intriguing layer to the P2.5-million championship, which will also feature the Ladies PGT competing simultaneously on one of the country’s most scenic and potentially treacherous layouts.

Perched high in the Cordillera mountain range, Pinewoods offers breathtaking views of Baguio’s rolling terrain and, on clear days, the distant Bay of La Union. Designed by golf legend Gary Player, the par-72 course winds through towering pine trees and dramatic elevation changes, creating a setting as beautiful as it is demanding.

At first glance, its yardage may suggest an opportunity for the tour’s longest hitters to dominate. But Pinewoods has never been about raw power alone. Its fairways place a premium on accuracy, while elevated greens demand precise distance control and disciplined course management. Add swirling mountain winds and the possibility of sudden fog rolling across the property, and the course can change character from one hole – or even one shot – to the next.

The result could be a fascinating clash between aggression and restraint, with players forced to decide when to attack and when to simply survive.

That makes the upcoming championship, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., one of the most anticipated stops of the season, especially after the dramatic finish at Caliraya Springs where fortunes shifted repeatedly before Angelo Que emerged victorious.

The cream of the pro crop, along with a slew of emerging local stars, are expected to headline the elite Pinewoods field. A strong international contingent is likewise set to challenge for top honors, adding further depth and intrigue to the championship.

With Pinewoods presenting a course that is largely unfamiliar to virtually the entire field, all competitors will have an equal opportunity to excel in what promises to be a week-long test of patience, adaptability and shot-making.

The P1-million Ladies PGT championship is also shaping up to be a fiercely contested 54-hole battle.

Tipped to lead the title chase are Harmie Constantino, who snapped a lengthy title drought with a commanding victory at Caliraya Springs, and Sarah Ababa, Tiffany Lee, Chihiro Ikeda, Seoyun Kim, Kayla Nocum and Pamela Mariano, among other top contenders, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Still, as strong as the fields are, much of the spotlight may ultimately shine on Pinewoods itself.

For four days, the mountain-top layout will have its chance to prove whether it can be conquered by the game’s biggest hitters or whether its combination of elevation, precision demands, shifting winds and unpredictable weather will humble even the most accomplished players.

Either way, Pinewoods seems destined to leave its mark on the Tour.