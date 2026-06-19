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Mechanic killed in Misamis sports car collapse

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A 34‑year‑old mechanic was fatally injured when the car he was repairing collapsed and crushed his head near the Agora Bus Terminal along Gaabucayan St., Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, on Thursday, June 18.

Authorities reported that the scissor jack supporting the sports car gave way, causing the vehicle to drop and pin the mechanic’s head beneath it.

Around 6:00 a.m., a witness noticed the victim lying motionless under the low‑elevated car and, upon closer inspection, realized he was already dead.

Responding officers from Cagayan de Oro Police Station 3 confirmed no foul play, classifying the incident as a mechanical workplace accident.

The vehicle has been placed under police custody, and a meeting has been arranged between the victim’s family and the car owner. (Selena Atun)

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