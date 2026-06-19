Eala rocks tennis world anew, stuns world No. 2 Rybakina

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala is learning to give herself grace under pressure as she navigates the highly competitive Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

That mindset paid off in a big way as the Filipina tennis star displayed great composure in shocking world No. 2 Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-4, to barge into the quarterfinals of the 2026 Berlin Open in Germany early Friday, June 19.

“I think you have to give yourself grace while also being brave,” said the 21-year-old Eala moments after her stunning victory.

“In my game in general, a highlight word would be to be brave, and it makes a big difference when I’m able to do that,” she added.

Indeed, Eala remained unfazed against Rybakina, overcoming the two-time Grand Slam champion’s booming serves by steadily holding her ground throughout the one hour, 50 minute match.

She had to dig deep from a 1-4 first-set deficit, mounting a ferocious comeback and refusing to back down against one of the best players in the world.

“I was shaking during match point, too, but I’m really happy with today, of course. It could have gone either way, I think, because there were really tight moments in both sets,” Eala said.

“And of course, she’s an amazing player and she’s the one to beat, so I’m happy to be able to share the court with her again,” she added.

Her victory over Rybakina marked the fifth Top 10 win of Eala’s career, further underscoring her status as an emerging force on the Tour.

More than that, the win enabled Eala to avenge her straight-set, third-round loss to Rybakina at the Italian Open last May.

Up next for Eala is another formidable player in Elina Svitolina in the quarters.

The 31-year-old Svitolina, seeded sixth in the tournament and ranked No. 8 in the world, boasts of multiple semifinal and quarterfinal appearances in all Grand Slam events. She is coming off a quick 6-3, 6-2 win over Eva Lys.