Eala outplays Vekic anew, arranges second-round showdown vs Rybakina in Berlin

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala reaffirmed her mastery over veteran Donna Vekic, 7-5, 6-4, at the start of the 2026 Berlin Open in Germany on Wednesday, June 17.

The 21-year-old Eala, who secured a wildcard berth in this WTA 500 event, fought back against the persistent plays of Vekic to advance to the next round after one hour and 50 minutes.

The win arranged the Filipino ace a showdown with world No. 2 and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who earned an opening round bye.

Vekic seized the early 2-0 lead but Eala imposed her will, winning the next four games to gain the 4-2 upperhand.

The 29-year-old Croatian refused to be intimidated, claiming the next three games to grab the 5-4 edge, before Eala retaliated and claimed the set.

The Filipina maintained the momentum at the start of the second frame, immediately breaking Vekic’s serve in the first game. She held her ground on her way to victory.