Champ to champ: Pacquiao happy for New York’s Jordan Clarkson

By MARK REY MONTEJO



Nothing beats being recognized by a great athlete himself.

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, world’s only eight-division champion, took a moment to celebrate and congratulate first-ever Filipino-American NBA champion Jordan Clarkson of the New York Knicks.

In an Instagram post by Steve Jumalon, Pacquiao and Clarkson shared a video call where the former senator commended the feat of the Fil-Am cager for becoming a part of NBA history.

Clarkson played for Rain or Shine-backed PH team in the Bangkok, Asian Games and also suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“Congratulations… Happy for you bro,” said Pacquiao with Clarkson responding with appreciation.

Last Sunday, June 14 (Philippine time), Clarkson became the first-ever Filipino-American to hoist an NBA trophy.

This, after the Knicks completed another come-from-behind Game 5 win over the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, to end their franchise 53-year championship futility.

It marked the first title victory for the 34-year-old sweet-shooting guard in his 12th season in the big league.

Pacquiao himself is a history-maker as he remains the only boxer to become a world champion in eight different weight classes. He holds world titles in four separate decades, while earning lineal championship status and defeating 22 fellow world champs.