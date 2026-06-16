Five minors nabbed in ₱70-M smuggled cigarette raids

By Aaron Recuenco

PICONG, Lanao del Sur – Authorities seized more than ₱70 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested 21 individuals, including five minors, during simultaneous raids on three makeshift warehouses in Barangay Liyangan on June 14.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the minors were allegedly tasked to sort and repackage the contraband.

They were immediately turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for proper handling.

The operation uncovered 1,800 master cases of Berlin, Cannon, Fort, Greenhill, Bosque, and Modern brand cigarettes believed to have entered the country through the southern backdoor. An M14 rifle was also confiscated from one of the warehouses.

Nartatez stressed that criminal charges are being prepared against those arrested, while follow-up operations are underway to track down four other suspects identified during the investigation.

He lauded the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Philippine Army for their coordination, noting that community cooperation played a crucial role in exposing the smuggling activity.

Since assuming office, Nartatez said billions of pesos worth of smuggled cigarettes and illegal manufacturing equipment have been seized, vowing to intensify anti-smuggling efforts nationwide.