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Bacolod, Davao City shine in Passerelle-SBP cagefest

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

The cities of Bacolod and Davao produced the best squads in the recently concluded BEST Center Small Basketeers Philippines (SBP)/ Passerelle tournaments Battle of Champions in Pagadian City.

Rizal Memorial Colleges of Davao took home the Passerelle crown while the Bacolod Tay Tung High School went home with the SBP trophy awarded by the main sponsors, Pagadian City Mayor Sammy Co and Councilor Lance Cop of Asenso Sports.

Councilor Co had also played Passerelle basketball which he credits for his discipline, skills, and strong values and leadership.

The LGU leaders had also asked the BEST Center organizers to bring the twin tournaments back to Pagadian City which they want to become a spark in youth basketball development in the region.

John Bawi of Rizal Memorial Colleges-General Santos City was adjudged Most Valuable Player in the Passerelle while  Prince Cornelia, also of RMC, was his SBP counterpart.

Magsaysay Memorial College or General Santos City placed runner up while Sacred heart School-Ateneo de Cebu was third in Passerelle.

In SBP, runner up was Corpus Christi Schoo of Cagayan de Oro, was Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan was third.

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