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Mindanao tremor deaths climbs, ₱1 billion in damages reported

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Residents unload food boxes and water from a Philippine Air Force Helicopter in a hinterland village of E. Alegado in Glan, Sarangani Province on Saturday, June 13. OCD-12 chief Rodrigo Sosmeña, along with DSWD personnel, led the delivery of the relief aid in Glan following the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8. (Photo Courtesy of John Mark Cachuela)

By Martin Sadongdong

MAASIM, Sarangani – The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani has left at least 61 people dead and caused an estimated ₱1 billion in infrastructure damage, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Sunday, June 14.

Of the fatalities, 54 were recorded in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and seven in Region 11 (Davao). Authorities also reported 1,403 injured individuals and 40 still missing.

The quake damaged about 725 infrastructure facilities and affected 54,000 houses, nearly 9,900 of which were destroyed while 44,100 sustained partial damage.

A state of calamity remains in effect across 13 municipalities and cities. Relief operations continue, with government agencies providing ₱67.6 million worth of assistance to affected families.

The disaster has impacted around 173,000 families or 724,000 people, many of whom still face disrupted access to basic services despite ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

 

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