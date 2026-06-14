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Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior scores a highlight-reel goal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates a goal in the first half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior wasted little time at his second World Cup making a highlight-reel moment.

With Brazil trailing Morocco more than 30 minutes into each team’s tournament opener Saturday, the soon-to-be 26-year-old left winger passed the ball to Bruno Guimarães to draw in three defenders and then did the rest himself.

Vinícius deked around Neil El Aynaoui and fired a right-footed shot through Morocco’s defense and into the far corner of the net past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The goal brought the crowd full of more than 75,000 yellow-clad Seleção fans to life, and the offense was enough to earn Brazil a 1-1 draw in the only group stage match of the tournament between teams in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings.

The goal by Vinícius was his first in a head-to-head matchup against Achraf Hakimi, internationally or in club play with Real Madrid. Hakimi is Morocco’s captain and has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2021.

Vinícius scored in his 50th game playing for Brazil’s national team.

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