CIDG busts ₱3.8-M fake ‘Magic Sarap,’ arrests 2 women

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested two businesswomen in separate buy-bust operations in Pagadian City and Pampanga for selling counterfeit Magic Sarap food seasoning.

CIDG director Robert AA Morico II said operatives first arrested a Chinese trader from Fujian during a buy-bust in Barangay Bulatok, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. Authorities seized 728 boxes of fake Magic Sarap worth about ₱3.5 million.

In a follow-up operation on June 10, CIDG agents arrested a Filipino businesswoman in Barangay Siran, Guagua, Pampanga. Police confiscated 87 boxes of the counterfeit product valued at ₱374,000.

Morico explained that the crackdown stemmed from a request by Nestlé Philippines, Inc., which sought assistance in stopping the illegal manufacture and sale of its popular food seasoning brand.

“The counterfeited and seasoning and consumer products pose severe and immediate health risks to the buying public because it entirely bypasses the strict quality control, safety inspections, and government regulations established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines,” said Morico.

The CIDG then urged the public to exercise extreme caution and vigilance when purchasing food seasonings.

“Counterfeit products look nearly identical to genuine brands on the outside, but contain hazardous, unverified ingredients on the inside,” said Morico.

He said the two arrested suspects face a case of violation of Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. (Aaron Recuenco)