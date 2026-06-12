Robin renews push for ROTC Act

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Robin Padilla on Friday, June 12, used the commemoration of the 128th Philippine Independence Day to stress the urgent need for Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) through Senate Bill No. 617.

Padilla said the recent 7.8‑magnitude earthquake in Mindanao highlighted the importance of passing the ROTC Act, which seeks to build a disciplined, patriotic, and service‑oriented citizenry capable of responding to both security threats and disaster emergencies.

Currently in Sarangani to assist in relief operations, Padilla underscored that the tragedy demonstrated the necessity of strengthening the country’s reserve force and disaster‑response capabilities.

“Ngayong Araw ng Kalayaan, binibigyang‑pugay natin ang sakripisyo ng ating mga bayani sa pamamagitan ng pagtatayo ng isang bansang matatag, nagkakaisa, at handang humarap sa anumang pagsubok,” he said.

He stressed that national security is not only about external threats but also about readiness during calamities.

“Kapag dumating ang kalamidad, kailangan natin ng mga mamamayang disiplinado, organisado, at may sapat na pagsasanay upang makatulong sa paglikas, pagbibigay ng paunang lunas, search and rescue, at pagbangon ng mga komunidad,” Padilla added.

Under SB No. 617, students in higher education and technical‑vocational institutions would undergo mandatory ROTC training, which includes survival skills, disaster response, search‑and‑rescue, and relief operations.

Padilla emphasized that the measure is not merely military training but a nation‑building initiative aimed at producing responsible citizens ready to serve their communities.

“Sa panahon ng sakuna, bawat minuto ay mahalaga. Bawat taong may sapat na kaalaman sa first aid, search and rescue, disaster response, at pagpapanatili ng kaayusan ay maaaring maging dahilan upang may isang buhay na mailigtas. Kaya para sa akin, ang ROTC Act ay hindi lamang usapin ng pambansang depensa. Isa itong batas para sa paghuhubog ng mamamayan at pagliligtas ng buhay,” he said.