Isko reminds youth: Freedom comes with responsibility

By Diann Calucin

As the country marks Independence Day on Friday, June 12, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso reminded the youth that freedom comes with responsibility, particularly in an era where opinions can be shared instantly and widely.

“Gusto kong ipaalala na ang kalayaan ay hindi libre. Ang kalayaan ay may responsibilidad. Ang kalayaan ay may obligasyon,” Domagoso said.

“Maingat tayo sa pagpili ng salita habang ginagamit natin ang kalayaang makapagsalita nang hindi nakapananakit ng kapwa,” he added.

The mayor urged young Filipinos to base their political discussions on facts, evidence, and ideas rather than personal attacks, citing the increasingly polarized nature of public discourse.

Speaking before finalists of the “Youth Peace Summit 2026: Voice of the Youth, 3rd National Oratorical Contest” at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Manila, Domagoso emphasized the importance of critical thinking and reasoned debate, especially amid ongoing political developments.

“We gather at a time of public discourse, history lessons, recent events in our Senate, the new teleserye at 3 p.m. for Filipino families,” the mayor said.

He noted that arguments are often judged based on personalities rather than substance.

“In many discussions today, arguments are sometimes judged not by the strength of evidence or the merit of ideas, but by who delivers them,” Domagoso said.

Addressing the student finalists, Domagoso underscored the value of oratorical competitions in honing the ability to present and defend positions using logic, facts, and sound reasoning.

He said effective and respectful communication remains a crucial skill in both public service and civic engagement.

The mayor also cited Manila’s cleanup drive during his first term as an example of how firm conviction, backed by action, can yield results despite skepticism.

“When I assumed as mayor in 2019, I said I would clean up the 30-year problem in Recto-Divisoria,” he recalled. “Forty-eight hours later, many were surprised that what seemed impossible became possible.”

The mayor encouraged the finalists to remain steadfast in their principles while respecting differing views.

“We can be firm with our beliefs. That’s the key: consistency and persistence,” he said.

Domagoso concluded by congratulating the finalists, noting that they were selected from among millions of young Filipinos to showcase their talent in public speaking and advocacy.