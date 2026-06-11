Alex Eala takes a breather before competing again in Berlin

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala gets herself a few days of rest to recover from a month-long grind before resuming her grass court campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open 2026 in Germany next week.

The 21-year-old Filipina ace has been on a hectic schedule, having captured the Birmingham Open title over the weekend before immediately shifting her focus to the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

Eala, however, bowed out in the second round at Queen’s Club at the expense of close friend and sixth seed Iva Jovic, 2-6, 2-6.

The Filipina opened her campaign with an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over multiple Grand Slam doubles champion Shuai Zhang just two days after winning her second WTA singles title in Birmingham.

In Berlin, Eala is given a wildcard entry after being originally listed in the qualifying rounds along with Zhang, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, world No. 1 doubles player Katerina Siniakova, and Nikola Bartunkova — the same player she defeated in the Birmingham final.

The main draw, meanwhile, boasts of a star-studded lineup led by newly crowned French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 4 Jessica Pegula and No. 7 Coco Gauff.

Following the Berlin Open, Eala is also set to compete in the Bad Homburg Open, another WTA 500 tournament in Germany that serves as a key tune-up event for Wimbledon slated from June 29 to July 12.