SUV driver in viral SLEX hit-and-run surrenders

By Aaron Recuenco

Under mounting police pressure, a 21-year-old man voluntarily surrendered following the viral hit-and-run incident along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) that injured a member of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG).

The suspect turned himself in at his family’s residence in Barangay Nangka, Marikina City on Tuesday, June 9, after investigators traced the SUV involved in the incident.

Authorities discovered the vehicle, a Jetour SUV with plate number NHJ 3846, in a subdivision in Antipolo City where it was allegedly being repainted to hide damage.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. credited digital intelligence and online monitoring for helping track down the suspect, noting that social media posts advertising the SUV for sale provided a breakthrough lead.

HPG personnel later coordinated with the suspect’s parents, whose cooperation led to their son’s surrender.

The driver now faces criminal charges, including abandonment of one’s victim, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries, and damage to property.

The HPG also plans to recommend the revocation of his driver’s license to the Land Transportation Office.

Nartatez emphasized that the case demonstrates the effectiveness of modern policing tools and the importance of accountability, especially in incidents involving law enforcement personnel.

The SUV has been impounded at HPG headquarters as part of the ongoing investigation.