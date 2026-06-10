Alas Pilipinas tries to keep podium bid alive vs Chinese Taipei

Games Thursday

(Candon City Arena)

9 a.m. – Vietnam vs Iran

12 p.m. – Lebanon vs Kazakhstan

3 p.m. – Philippines vs Chinese Taipei

6 p.m. – South Korea vs Australia

9 p.m. – Kyrgyzstan vs Uzbekistan

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY – A medal win is still within reach so long as Alas Pilipinas hurdles the last stumbling block that is Chinese Taipei.

But to get past the Taiwanese, the Nationals would need an extraordinary effort, especially from the young guns in hopes of reviving their faltering semis bid in the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup here at the Candon City Arena Thursday, June 11.

Following a straight-set beating from South Korea, the Nationals hope the one-day break in the event presented by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the City of Candon, would do wonder for the team – physically and emotionally.

Game time is set at 3 p.m., following the 9 a.m. game between reigning champion Vietnam and Iran and a 12 noon showdown between Lebanon and Kazakhstan, while evening games feature South Korea and Australia at 6 p.m., and Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan at 9 p.m.

Holding a 2-2 win-loss card, the Nationals are standing on shaky ground as they can’t afford to drop another game.

Despite the odds, veterans Alyssa Valdez and Ara Galang expressed confidence their past two setbacks would further steel their nerves as they intend to bounce back with the ferocity of a wound tiger.

“At this point… dami naming natutunan, pinagaralan, so sana buong puso naming haharapin ‘yong susunod naming laban,” said Valdez.

“Syempre best effort parin, bigay lang namin ‘yong best namin, ‘yong makakaya namin, and susubukan talaga namin lahat ng makakaya namin,” Galang added.

A defeat would pull the team down to the classification round – which means goodbye to a podium finish.

Aside from Valdez and Galang, Thea Gagate must maintain her fine form which led to her topscoring for the Nationals in their last two games. Niña Ytang, who earned praises from South Korean outside hitter Kang Sohwi, also must also raise her level of game.

Alyssa Solomon, Ces Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Kyle Negrito, Alyssa Eroa, Kyla Atienza, and Tots Carlos also need to contribute significantly for the team.

The PH team made heads turn the last time when it advanced to the final against eventual champion and host Vietnam.

But if Alas pulls off an upset over Taipei and the latter team also loses its final game, the Alyssa Valdez-skippered squad could clinch the No. 2 spot.

The Koreans look cinch to clinch the top seed in their having won their first three games in straight sets.

Like the Koreans, the Taiwanese also holding a 3-0 card.