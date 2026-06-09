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Marikina restores world’s biggest shoes, revives city’s heritage, tradition

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
CPoint employees restore Marikina’s iconic giant shoes, one of the most recognizable symbols of the city’s shoemaking industry. On June 8, Mayor Maan Teodoro unveils the newly restored giant shoes, which are temporarily displayed at the Marikina City Hall for public viewing. (Photo via Richielyn Canlas)

The Marikina City has proudly unveiled the newly restored giant shoes—recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest in the world—bringing back one of its most iconic cultural landmarks.

On Monday, June 8, Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro led the unveiling at city hall, where the 18-foot-long leather shoes will be temporarily displayed for residents and visitors.

“For now, we have placed the shoes at city hall since it’s more convenient and accessible for people to see Marikina’s world-renowned shoes,” she said.

Originally crafted in 2002 by a nine-member team from Colossal Footwear, the giant shoes quickly became a symbol of Marikina’s shoemaking industry and earned global recognition.

But years of wear and damage, worsened by floods from Typhoon Ondoy in 2009 and Typhoon Ulysses in 2020, forced their removal from public view.

The latest restoration was carried out by the city government in partnership with local shoe manufacturer C-Point and the Philippine Footwear Federation, Inc. (PFFI).

Mayor Teodoro emphasized that preserving such heritage is vital to safeguarding the city’s identity.

“Our cultural heritage tells the story of who we are and where we came from. By preserving it, we ensure that future generations can appreciate the traditions, achievements, and values that helped shape Marikina,” she said.

The restored shoes now stand as a reminder of Marikina’s legacy as the Shoe Capital of the Philippines, and as a testament to the resilience of its people and their craft.

Marikina City Mayor Maan Teodoro, joined by First District Rep. Marcelino ‘Marcy’ Teodoro, city officials, and employees, unveiled the newly restored giant shoes at City Hall on Monday, June 8. (Richielyn Canlas)

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