Japan studying visa-free entry, easier travel for Pinoys — envoy

Japan is studying possible measures to make travel easier for Filipinos, including the prospect of visa-free entry, according to Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya.

In a TV interview, Endo said the issue is among the most common questions he receives from Filipinos.

“Actually, this is one of the most frequently asked questions against me. Our embassy has been making steady efforts to improve and streamline the application processes,” Endo said when asked about the possibility of visa-free travel for Philippine passport holders.

“We will continue to explore what better further arrangements may be possible going forward,” he added.

While the envoy stopped short of announcing any policy change, his remarks indicate that Japanese authorities are examining ways to further ease travel requirements for Filipinos.

According to Endo, Japan is carefully considering several factors before making any decision, including public safety, national security, economic considerations, and social impacts.

The ambassador did not provide a timeline for when a decision on visa-free entry might be made.

Endo said Japan has already been taking steps to make travel more convenient for Filipinos amid increasing demand.

To accommodate the growing number of applications, the Japanese Embassy has opened dedicated visa application centers and introduced an electronic visa system for travelers joining package tours organized by accredited travel agencies.

The envoy said these measures are part of ongoing efforts to streamline the visa application process.

Japan has gradually relaxed some visa requirements for Filipinos in recent years.

Since June 2024, Filipino citizens with a substantial level of income have been eligible for eased requirements when applying for multiple-entry visas.

In October 2024, Japan also began allowing holders of Philippine diplomatic passports to enter the country without a visa.

The Philippines and Japan are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, with both countries seeking to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Japan remains one of the Philippines’ closest partners and among the largest sources of official development assistance, investments, and tourists. (Argyll Geducos)