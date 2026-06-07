Eala overcomes rain delays, reaches Birmingham final

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala shrugged off a second-set hiccup and two rain delays to beat Rebeka Masarova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, and storm into the final of the Birmingham Classic in Great Britain early Sunday, June 7 (Philippine time).

The top-seeded Filipina held her nerve against Masarova’s powerful serve to move within a victory of claiming her second WTA singles title.

Eala was ahead 3-2 in the deciding set when play was first suspended due to rain. After a 15-minute stoppage, she intensified her assault and captured the next two games before another rain interruption halted the match.

The second delay lasted more than an hour, but Eala remained hot and focused, closing out the match in impressive fashion.

With the win, Eala advanced to the championship match against Nikola Bartunkova, who bested Ashlyn Kruger, 6-4, 7-6 (7), in the other semifinal.