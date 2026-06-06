Riders yield gun, shabu after Las Piñas checkpoint chase

Two motorcycle-riding men who brazenly taunted police officers and allegedly tried to pull a gun while fleeing a checkpoint were arrested in Las Piñas on Friday, June 5.

Las Piñas Police chief Col. Ricky Neron identified the suspects as Virgilio, 49, and John, 20. They were apprehended at around 5:55 p.m. at Pinaglabanan Bridge along Diego Cera Avenue in Barangay Zapote.

Neron said personnel from Police Substation 1, in coordination with the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU) and the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), were manning a checkpoint in the area when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, refused to stop.

Instead, they attempted to evade inspection and hurled provocative remarks at pursuing officers during a brief chase.

When cornered, police recovered a .45-caliber pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition from Virgilio, who allegedly tried to draw the weapon but was quickly subdued.

A body search of John yielded two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 0.6 gram, valued at P4,080.

The suspects are now detained at the Las Piñas Police custodial facility and face charges for resistance and disobedience to authorities, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs. (Jean Fernando)