Free karate lesson, bowling and golf tourneys highlight All-Star Rotary

The All-Star Rotary, led by its newly-minted chairman Many Inserto, unveiled its upcoming project for this 2026-27 calendar which includes a free karate lesson and bowling tournament.

As All-Star Rotary Governor Ernest Yuyek heaping his praises on Inserto’s presentation during their meeting last May 15, the All-Star Rotary unveiled its wellness programs and fellowship for the members of the club.

The associates and their families will have the opportunity to take part in the free karate lesson, yoga, and bowling (PH Rotary) and golf competitions.

Fellowship, on the other hand, features Ballroom Dancing Contest, Sing-A-Like contest, Mr. and Ms. Philippines Rotary, and Fashion Show, where designers wear their own creation.

Also part of their discussion is the 10th year celebration of the association which will be held at Gloria Maris Shark Fin Resto in Mall of Asia Arena Annex in Pasay City on June 28.

There, Governor Yuyek will induct the officers, including Inserto as the rotary’s newest chairman.