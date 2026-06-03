Top triathletes face grueling challenge in 10th IRONMAN 70.3 Subic

Fresh off dominating performances in Davao, national team standouts Bea Quiambao and Irienold Reig, Jr. are primed to spearhead a fierce battle of grit and strategy as they headline the milestone 10th staging of the Century IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay this Sunday, June 7.

The country’s premier triathlon capital is set to transform into a high-stakes battleground where local icons and international contenders must not only out-pace each other but also survive the weather condition that promises to turn the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run into a true test of human resilience.

Quiambao enters the race with a massive target on her back. Having clinched the overall women’s championship and the Filipino Elite title in Davao City – alongside her historic win at the inaugural 5150 Camiguin – she is indisputably the racer to beat.

Reig, meanwhile, looks to ride the momentum of his breakthrough men’s victory, aiming to prove that his rise to the top of the half-triathlon world is here to stay.

Standing in their way is a deep, ultra-competitive field. The Philippine Sports Commission continues its vital backing of the Filipino Elite Category, ensuring a premier, home-soil stage for current national athletes, former mainstays and rising homegrown stars.

Among those ready to ignite the course are multi-titled national athlete Erika Burgos, 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu champion August Benedicto, and Jethro Ramos, the first Igorot to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championships in 2024. Adding a dash of mainstream star power to the grueling weekend are fitness influencer sisters Aira and Alou Lopez.

The stakes are equally high across the age groups, spanning from the hungry 18-24 division to the inspiring 75-79 category, all vying for prestige in this landmark edition of the race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

For those seeking the ultimate test of staying power, the weekend also highlights the fifth anniversary of the full-distance Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines. Bidders from 45 countries will push their bodies to the absolute limit across a lung-busting 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42km run.

Bannering the full-distance field are former IRONMAN 70.3 champions Leyann Ramo and Satar Salem, two-time SEA Games gold medalist and World Championship veteran Julian Teves, and Jennifer Tan Uy, celebrated as the first Filipina Ultraman finisher.

They will be joined by a vibrant international contingent representing nations such as Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

The Subic Bay course itself is in championship form. Renowned for balancing raw speed with breathtaking scenery, the layout demands tactical precision, generously rewarding athletes who can expertly balance aggressive racing with calculated control.

The race week will formally kick off as a multi-sport festival with high-energy side events, including the fan-favorite Sun Life Underpants Run on June 5, and the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run on June 6.

Beginners and speed specialists also brace for fierce battles in the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run), and the newly-introduced Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km bike, 2.5km run).

The explosive racing weekend is backed by a powerhouse roster of sponsors, including Century Tuna, Subic Bay, MPTC, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, PSC, TIEZA, NST-IAC, ROKA, Amlan, 2GO, GU, Santé, Teresa Marble, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, One Sports, Cignal, and Sportograf.com, with additional support from Oman, HOKA, Breitling, AG1, Hyperice, Rouvy, and Zoot.

Registration is still ongoing. For details, visit the official event pages at www.ironman.com/im703-subic-bay-philippines or sunrisesprint.com.